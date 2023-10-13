Lito Adiwang on upcoming Jeremy Miado clash: “We’ll show how talented Filipino fighters are”

At ONE Fight Night 16, two of the top strawweight contenders in the division are set to meet in a rematch that means so much more than just a contest for Lito Adiwang.

Since he crossed paths with Jeremy Miado at ONE X last year, ‘Thunder Kid’ has been very open about not originally wanting the match-up due to their similar nationalities.

In the time since March 2022, his approach to this fight has changed as he now sees it as an opportunity to represent Filipino MMA by having two high-level representatives put on a show for the fans on November 3.

A lot has changed for Adiwang since his first contest with “The Jaguar” at one of the biggest events in the history of ONE Championship.

Having suffered an injury that led to him losing the fight, it took a year and a half for the 30-year-old to return to fighting shape and make a comeback at ONE Friday Fights 34.

With a finish over Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds, Adiwang is not keen on wasting any time after sitting on the sidelines throughout the majority of 2022 and 2023.

In an interview with the MMA Superfan featuring both competitors, Lito Adiwang said that he knows that the fans have high aspirations for this rematch which he shares:

“Honestly, all I feel right now is excitement. I don’t feel any pressure or anything else right now. I know our fans are excited for this. Everyone wants to see how this will play out. We’ll do our best, train hard, and entertain the crowd. As Jeremy said, we’ll show how talented Filipino fighters are.”

Watch the full interview below:

Both men have had completely different paths since their first fight at ONE X, paths that have led them back to one another at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.