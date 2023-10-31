Lito Adiwang urges Jeremy Miado to leave it all on the line in epic rematch: “Let’s finish this now”

Lito Adiwang wants fellow Filipino star Jeremy Miado to leave it all on the line when they face each other for a second time this Friday. The two strawweight MMA contenders will run it back in the opening match of ONE Fight Night 16, more than a year after their disappointing first encounter at ONE X.

Adiwang and Miado engaged in what should have been the card’s show stealer, but that got derailed when ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a nasty injury in the second round of their March 2022 fight.

In what should have been a routine movement, Adiwang misplaced his step and completely tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Now in full health, the fighter told ONE Championship in an interview that he wants Miado to put it all in the fight and give the fans the conclusion they deserve.

He said:

“To Jeremy, I know you’re preparing well. I know you’re frustrated with the result as well. I know there are a lot of people bugging you after that fight, and all I can say is let’s finish this now. Let’s give a great conclusion to this fight, let’s give our best, and give a good show. Stay healthy, and good luck to both of us.”

Miado and Adiwang are two of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, regardless of division, and their match at ONE X was supposed to be a certified barnburner.

Things were off to a hot start, with both fighters throwing for the fences, but Adiwang succumbed to the injury, and Miado got a technical knockout win.

Adiwang was then forced to sit on the sidelines for 18 months to recover from the injury. He also left the famed Filipino stable Team Lakay and now trains at Soma Fight Club, while his new home gym HIIT Studio Bali is under renovation.

The 30-year-old recently returned to action when he knocked out Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 34.

ONE Fight Night 16 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.