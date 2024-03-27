ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang recently sat down with Sportskeeda MMA to discuss a few things regarding the immediate future of his career.

'Thunder Kid' is currently riding a red-hot three-fight winning streak since coming from knee surgery last year. His victims: Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams.

On his next possible opponent, Lito Adiwang said:

"If I don't fight for the title next, I really want to face [Gustavo] Balart because I know he is the guy that I'll need to beat to get that title shot."

The 4'11" Cuban dynamo Balart is on a four-fight winning streak, and is also waiting for his shot at gold soon. At the moment, newly crowned three-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has unfinished with the division's former kingpin, Jarred Brooks.

Perhaps a bout between Gutavo Balart and Lito Adiwang is needed in the meantime. The winner can no longer be denied his much-deserved shot at the world title.

Lito Adiwang welcomes possible world title bout with former teammate Joshua Pacio for the world title

With both the aforementioned Pacio and Adiwang in the world title conversation, there's huge possibility that the two former Team Lakay teammates might lock horns.

On this, 'Thunder Kid' said:

"if it will come a time that I keep winning and Joshua [Pacio] is still the champ, that is a big statement to the world that in that division, Pinoy [Filipinos] are the best. We need to respect the game and show how great we are."

If and when this bout happens, it has the makings of a Fight of the Year contender.

Not only are these two warriors two of the most explosive strikers in the sport today, but they are also highly familiar with each other's games, being former members of Asian MMA super-stable Team Lakay.

This will make for very interesting and exciting exchanges on the feet.