Lito Adiwang wants to make up for lost time after 18-month injury lay-off: “I want to achieve the highest peak”

Any kind of long term setback is sure to change a fighter’s own outlook on their career and that has been the case for Lito Adiwang.

At ONE: X, ‘Thunder Kid’ met Jeremy Miado in a clash of Filipino contenders in the strawweight MMA division.

Whilst he was defeated on that historic night for ONE Championship due to an unfortunate injury, the biggest setback that Adiwang faced was his recovery that would keep him out of competition for 18 months.

During his time away, the 30-year-old competitor had a lot of time to think about where his mindset was ahead of a potential return.

If there were any doubts about his ability to return and recapture the form that he once had, ONE Friday Fights 34 checked off all the boxes.

Stopping Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds, Adiwang couldn’t have asked for a better statement of intent to announce his return and kick-start this new chapter of his career.

Next time out at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, ‘Thunder Kid’ will once again cross paths with ‘The Jaguar’ Miado in a bid to settle the score with his fellow Filipino competitor.

During an interview on The Game where he detailed his comeback, Lito Adiwang spoke about his desire to come back better than ever and how nearly having his career ended by an injury has added even more fuel to the fire:

“My motivation I would say right now is I want to achieve the highest peak that I can get here at ONE Championship. For 18 months I was out on the sidelines, so I really thought to myself if this really is the end of my career.”

Watch the full interview via Facebook here:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America