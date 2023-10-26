Lito Adiwang wants to "reach the expectations of fans" in highly-anticipated rematch with Jeremy Miado

Lito Adiwang knew his first fight against fellow Filipino standout Jeremy Miado left much to be desired, especially from the standpoint of their rabid supporters.

‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a nasty knee injury in his first encounter with Miado at ONE X in 2022. Fortunately for them, and their fans, they will run it back at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two strawweight contenders will open the stacked Bangkok card, and Adiwang is hyped up to finally give the audience the barnburner they were promised a year ago.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said:

“Now, once and for all, we’re gonna be facing each other again. I know fans are excited, I’m excited as well. I’m just praying that we get to show what we’re capable of without injuries so that we can reach the expectations of the fans, and satisfy our expectations within ourselves as well.”

Adiwang and Miado are two of the most exciting fighters, pound-for-pound, in ONE Championship, and their ONE X match was billed as a meeting of two offensive masters eager to knock each other out.

The bout, however, ended on a disappointing note after Adiwang misplaced a step and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Miado was awarded a technical knockout win, but he expressed in his previous interviews that he felt didn't earn the win since Adiwang fell to an injury.

Adiwang ultimately sat out for 18 months to recover, he also made massive changes not just to his physique but to his overall career.

The 30-year-old left the famed Philippine stable Team Lakay and relocated to Bali, where he now trains with Soma Fight Club while his home gym, HIIT Studio Bali, is undergoing renovations.

Adiwang recently made his in-ring return at ONE Friday Fights 34, where he knocked out Indonesian firecracker Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.