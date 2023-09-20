Lito Adiwang not worried about previous injury, assures fans he is more than ‘ready to come back’

ONE Championship strawweight sensation and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang isn’t worried about his knee heading into his highly anticipated comeback fight this Friday night. In fact, he’s confident his leg will hold up, even if his opponent chooses to target them specifically.

Adiwang suffered a freak ACL tear during a fight with fellow Filipino Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado at ONE X in March of 2022. He had surgery on the knee immediately, and was ready to return last January. However, Adiwang reaggravated the injury just weeks before flying out, which forced him to postpone his return to action.

Now, however, the 30-year-old Filipino stalwart says he’s more than a hundred percent prepared to make a thunderous comeback.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang said fans need not worry about him when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring on Friday.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I’m very, very excited to get back in the ring and do the things that I love. I’m not just hungry to fight again. I’m starving to get back. I think it’s the perfect time to return. Let’s not worry about my injury because I’m really here to assure you guys that I’m 200 percent recovered and ready to come back into the game.”

Will we see Adiwang back at full strength? We will soon find out.

Adiwang is set to lock horns with Indonesian knockout artist Adrian ‘The Papua Badboy’ Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.