“Living day by day” – Three-sport athlete Danial Williams focused on now and not the future

After exploding into a must-watch talent in ONE Championship over the past couple of years, 'Mini T' Danial Williams wants to tone things down and take one step at a time.

His willingness to take up any fights across three disciplines – kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA – in the strawweight weight class has helped him build a reputation as one of the most reliable names on the promotion’s stacked roster.

However, after failing to benefit from his last three outings under the promotional spotlight, he’s being forced to take a different approach heading into his next fight at ONE Fight Night 19.

Speaking to ONE Championship before he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, February 16, ‘Mini T’ said:

“Nah, I've done that in the past [taking up fights on short notice]. But yeah, for now, it's just staying focused and living day by day.”

That single-minded approach does not mean the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA doesn’t have his future goals jotted down somewhere, though.

The three-sport athlete has always been vocal about his sole mission inside the ONE circle, but that will only come second to his present-day approach.

Danial Williams concluded:

“What training session I've got today, and like, I want to be a three-sport world champ, I want to be this. And I'm like, I already planned my whole life.”

Danial Williams wants a chance at an old foe after Lito Adiwang test

If he can come out on top against SOMA Fight Club representative Lito Adiwang this week, Danial Williams wants to fix some mistakes from the past.

After an insane run of three back-to-back wins in the strawweight MMA division, ‘Mini T’ went up against Jeremy Miado at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Unfortunately for the Perth slugger, he fell short despite putting on another trademark performance.

Looking back at the defeat, Danial Williams sees plenty of ways he could have boosted his chances at a victory, which only fuels his eagerness to run it back against the Filipino warrior.

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams said:

“I would love to have a shot at Miado again. I feel like I threw that fight away. So, I think that makes sense for MMA. But yeah, I would love a Muay Thai fight as well. So, it'd be good to have a Miado shot after that, and yeah, would love to have a Muay Thai fight, too.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.