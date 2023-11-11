"Lmao. Boxing strikes again" - Fans have a laugh after Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder plan to have separate fights on the same card

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have been linked to a matchup for years now. Unfortunately, they are yet to share the squared circle in a boxing match. While they are no longer undefeated world champions, fans are still eager to see them cross swords. Unfortunately, recent developments have continued to frustrate fans.

A recent tweet by renowned boxing reporter Michael Benson has revealed that the current plan is for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to have separate fights on the same card, with the expectation that they'll both emerge victorious to generate hype for a potential clash in 2024.

The card will take place on December 23, which was the first proposed date for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, before 'The Gypsy King' suffered a knockdown in a razor-thin split-decision win over Francis Ngannou. News of the arrangement for Joshua and Wilder, however, was poorly received.

Deontay Wilder recently called out Anthony Joshua for allegedly avoiding a matchup with him. 'The Bronze Bomber' has, historically, placed the blame on Joshua for the bout between them not taking place. However, two superstar boxers not facing each other is a common trope in boxing.

The news frustrated fans, who took to X/Twitter to express their disappointment. One fan correctly pointed out that, as a fight that's been anticipated since 2015, it does not need a buildup:

"Why separate fights ffs this ain't 2015 and it needs building a little this is a joke"

Another fan blamed boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for the reason the matchup hasn't taken place, implying that he's protecting Joshua from Wilder:

"Embarrassing the lengths Hearns goes to not make these 2 fight each other"

One fan referred to this as the usual fiasco in boxing:

"Lmao. Boxing strikes again"

Frustration over the news was abundant:

"Just have them fight each other"

Anthony Joshua's friendship with Conor McGregor

After knocking out Robert Helenius in round seven of their heavyweight clash, Anthony Joshua's post-fight moments were hijacked by former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, with whom he has a friendship. The Irishman quickly fed Joshua a glass of Irish Forged Stout.

However, the Irishman also turned his attention towards influencer boxing star KSI, with whom Joshua is also close, and who the heavyweight boxer defended from McGregor's criticisms.