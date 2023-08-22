Logan Paul claims Dillon Danis 'locked himself' in a room before media face-off

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled for one of the most anticipated influencer boxing matches in recent memory when they square off on October 14 as the co-main event of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury card. Ahead of the pair's matchup, Dillon Danis has subjected his foe to a stream of trash-talking vitriol.

In particular, Danis has consistently hurled abuse at Paul over the alleged conduct of his fiancé, Nina Agdal, in her past relationships, accusing her of promiscuity. The tensions came to a head during a sitdown prior to the pair's pre-fight press conference. Though when face-to-face, Logan Paul claimed his foe was cowardly.

On a video call that's since been posted to Twitter, Paul spoke with close friend and business associate KSI, who was once a scheduled opponent of Dillon Danis' before the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace withdrew from the fight. On the call, he claimed that Danis had locked himself in his room and refused to leave.

"Dillon has locked himself in his room and refuses to come down," said Logan Paul to KSI during a video call.

This led to both Paul and KSI to burst out laughing, before the Englishman claimed that Danis was terrified of a face-to-face confrontation with either man. It remains to be seen if the story being told is true. If true, it could lead to a damaging blow to Danis' reputation, especially given how outrageous his trash talk can be.

For a fighter who claims to be able to beat Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in a street fight, it would be unbecoming of him to hide from two YouTubers.

Who was the last professional fighter Logan Paul faced in a boxing match?

Dillon Danis isn't the only professional fighter that Logan Paul will have shared the ring with come October. The older Paul brother took part in a boxing match with all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. two years ago in 2021. The bout was contested under exhibition rules.

Thus, it protected both men from the consequences of a potential loss on their records. So at the end of a fight that many felt Mayweather carried Paul through, no winner was declared as there was neither a knockout nor retirement.