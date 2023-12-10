“Long overdue” - Belal Muhammad prepares for last-minute backup opportunity at UFC 296, fans react

The UFC welterweight star, Belal Muhammad, finally has a shot at the UFC gold, albeit as a backup fighter for the upcoming welterweight title clash at UFC 296.

The main event, pitting champion Leon Edwards against former interim champion Colby Covington, is set for December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The MMA media outlet MMA Orbit broke news of Muhammad's backup role, sparking immediate reactions from fans. A section of the fanbase expressed their frustration, believing Muhammad was long overdue for a shot at the title.

One fan commented:

"Long overdue should be him vs leon in the first place"

Another added:

"You know what that means, that means Belal is next for the titleshot "

The possibility of a last-minute title win for Muhammad excited many, with one fan declaring:

"If someone pulls out Belal will be WW champ December 16th No doubt about it"

However, some expressed disappointment at the news, hoping neither headliner would pull out.

One fan commented:

"ain’t nobody wanted this "

Another echoed the sentiment:

"Really hope Colby and Leon make weight... just for the simple fact of now knowing this information."

A fan even expressed outrage, demanding a full refund for ticket holders if the backup scenario unfolds.

Check out the other fans' reactions below:

via. comments on MMA Orbit's post

With a Nine-fight winning streak that dates back to 2019, Belal Muhammad has built a strong case for a title shot. Holding a record of 23 wins and 3 losses, he's impressive performances justify his moniker "Remember My Name" .

While his current role is as backup, the buzz surrounding Muhammad suggests he's closer than ever to a fight for the welterweight crown, whether it happens at UFC 296 or later.

Belal Muhammad calls out Leon Edwards and Colby Covington for inactivity

Taking to social media, Belal Muhammad called out Leon Edwards and Colby Covington for their lack of octagon appearances in recent years.

Muhammad wrote on X:

"Two most inactive bums in welterweight. Leon's fought 4 times since 2021 Colby's fought twice and ..I fought 7 times..."

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

This isn't the first time Belal Muhammad has expressed his frustration. He has consistently called for more opportunities and has argued that his performance and fight frequency deserve a shot at the belt.

Currently, the 35-year-old finds himself in the backup position for the upcoming Edwards vs. Covington fight. While the American hopes for a chance to compete for the championship, the possibility of the backup fighter being utilized remains unlikely.