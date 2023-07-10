LOOK: Anatoly Malykhin calls out Reinier de Ridder for potential Singapore showdown

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin isn’t letting up in his callouts of Reinier de Ridder.

Following news of ONE Championship’s return to Singapore later this year, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion ramped up his taunts toward de Ridder.

The Russian took to Instagram to send his message across. Known for his amusing callouts, Malykhin used one simple emoji to try and get his rival’s attention.

“@deriddermma let’s go 😺 @onechampionship,” wrote Malykhin on his Instagram Stories.

Malykhin is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now, and he’s achieved that distinction through sheer force and brute strength.

The champ-champ was already one of the most imposing figures in ONE Championship when he became the ONE interim heavyweight world champion in February 2022.

After taking the soul out of Kirill Grishenko for interim heavyweight gold, Malykhin dropped down a weight class and challenged de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Anatoly Malykhin calls out Reinier de Ridder once more.

Despite spending his entire career at heavyweight, Malykhin didn’t lose a step when he fought de Ridder in December 2022. Malykhin was as explosive as ever and took the light heavyweight strap via first-round knockout.

Malykhin eventually went back to heavyweight and faced Arjan Bhullar for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

While the match against Bhullar was built upon pent-up animosity and aggression, Malykhin’s one-sided destruction made it look the complete opposite of a blood feud. ‘Sladkiy’ battered Bhullar right from the opening bell up until the referee called for a stop past the midway point of the third round.

Malykhin is now looking to get a second match with de Ridder, this time for the ONE middleweight world title.

There are no official announcements for this intriguing matchup, but Malykhin has since proclaimed that he has no problems going down to the middleweight limit of 205 pounds.

