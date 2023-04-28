Look back at Aung La N Sang’s methodical submission win over Alain Ngalani

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is one of the most experienced fighters on the roster. With a career spanning nearly two decades, 'The Burmese Python' has seen it all and done it all. Aside from simultaneously holding both ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles in the past, Aung La even had a brief stop at heavyweight in his storied MMA career.

The bout was against genetic beast Alain Ngalani at ONE: Hero's Dream back in 2017. In front of a rabid home crowd in Yangon, Aung La N Sang bravely took the fight to his heavyweight opponent.

Early in the bout, the obviously bigger Ngalani overpowered Aung La to the ground and controlled him with sheer brute strength and size. 'The Burmese Python', however, proved that technical proficiency trumps power by wearing out Ngalani with multiple submission attempts.

Eventually, the Burmese superstar locked in a tight guillotine choke to end the night early for Ngalani, who was visibly gassing out:

"FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞️ "The Burmese Python" wraps 'em up 🐍 Will Aung La N Sang make Myanmar proud once again when he battles Fan Rong on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👊 @aunglansang"

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th, Aung La will fight in front of a US crowd for the first time in nearly a decade. He will face China's Fan Rong on the main card of ONE's first-ever live event on US soil at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. After losing his ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world titles, Aung La N Sang went 3-1 in his next four bouts for ONE Championship.

With his last two victories coming by way of knockout, Aung La will surely look to score a third on Cinco de Mayo. If he blasts through Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 like he did his previous two opponents, 'The Burmese Python' will surely enter the world title picture once again.

ONE Fight Night 10 live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in US primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes