Look back at all the electrifying highlights of ONE Friday Fights 14

ONE Championship is continuing to provide world-class martial arts action each and every week, and that momentum kept on building with ONE Friday Fights 14.

Hosted at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, each and every event that this series has produced, starting earlier this year, has delivered fight-of-the-year contenders and highlight-reel finishes.

In case you missed out on any of the action or are looking for a reason to revisit it, ONE Championship posted the highlights of the event on YouTube:

“Relive all the best moments from an incredible night of martial arts action at ONE Friday Fights 14, headlined by the Muay Thai thriller between Gingsanglek and Chorfah!”

Watch the full video below:

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 14 last Friday, Gingsanglek Tor Laksong produced consecutive pinpoint head kicks to stop his opponent Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi in the second round.

One of the night’s best fights came from the match-up between Kongchai Chanaidonmueang and Xavier Gonzalez. Whilst Kongchai got his hand raised at the end of the fight with a majority decision verdict, he had to earn it in an incredible back-and-forth contest.

With over nine minutes of highlights, there is plenty to sink your teeth into if you missed out on any of the action. Check out the full results from ONE Friday Fights 14 below:

Gingsanglek Tor Laksong defeats Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi via KO at 0:13 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Khunsueklek Boomdeksean defeats Koko Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang defeats Xavier Gonzalez via majority decision (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Saenphon Sor Sommai defeats Yodkompatak Sinbimuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 147 lbs)

Numsurin Chor Ketwina defeats Yodsila Chor Haapayak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 117 lbs)

Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew defeats Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 113 lbs)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Sean Clancy via TKO at 2:22 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 142 lbs)

Fariya Aminipour defeats Ferrari Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 149 lbs)

Chalarm Paranchai defeats Mohammad Sadeghi via majority decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 136 lbs)

Lisa Brierley defeats Francisca Vera via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 112 lbs)

Dave Bangguigui defeats Marcus Paulo Amaral via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Jalill Barnes defeats Doraemon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Poll : 0 votes