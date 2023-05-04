Look back at the grappling super match between BJJ masters Reinier de Ridder and Andre Galvao

Reigning ONE middleweight and former light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is heading for a massive submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Across the Circle from him will be the youngest IBJJF world champion ever, Tye Ruotolo.

The match has a poetic sense to it as the last time Reinier de Ridder dipped his toe in submission grappling was when he faced Ruotolo's mentor, ADCC legend Andre Galvao.

'The Dutch Knight' locked horns with the BJJ legend at ONE Championship's biggest event at the time, ONE X. It was considered a gutsy move for De Ridder, who, despite being a blackbelt, had never faced a grappler at the level of Galvao.

Making his ONE Championship debut that night, Galvao showed what a seven-time BJJ world champion with 160 submission grappling wins looks like.

Still, Reinier de Ridder held his own quite well against the living legend, despite having no answer to the slick transitions and pressure passing of Galvao. 'The Dutch Knight' failed to mount enough offense as the grappling icon kept giving him problems to solve left and right. However, since ONE had no points system in place yet for submission grappling matches at the time, the bout ended in a draw as no man scored a submission.

Watch the full match here:

Look to see De Ridder try and get the finish against Galvao's protege, Tye Ruotolo, this weekend. Going the distance with the young lion's mentor may give the Dutch grappler a slight mental edge over his prodigious opponent.

ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. The ground-breaking event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

