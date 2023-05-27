Look back at Jeremy Miado’s emotional win over Peng Xue Wen

ONE Championship re-posted Jeremy Miado’s win against Peng Xue Wen.

In November 2018, ‘The Jaguar’ had to overcome one of the toughest challenges of his fighting career. Miado’s father passed away a week before his fight at ONE: Conquest of Champions. After receiving motivation from his family, the Philippines-born fighter went out and secured a second-round TKO.

ONE recently shared an Instagram post featuring some of the highlights from Miado’s emotional win, with the caption saying:

“Fighting for something greater 🙏 Can Jeremy Miado secure the W over Mansur Malachiev on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 👀 @jeremydjaguar”

Jeremy Miado’s last loss was against Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke in February 2019. Since then, ‘The Jaguar’ has secured four consecutive wins against Miao Li Tao (2), Lito Adiwang, and Danial Williams. He looks to continue working toward a strawweight world title shot with another win on June 9.

Miado’s next opponent is Mansur Malachiev. The Russian-born fighter is making his ONE Championship debut and holds a professional MMA record of 10-0. Malachiev hopes to make a statement in the strawweight division by taking out the ten-fight promotional veteran.

Miado vs. Malachiev will be showcased on the main card of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which is set to go down at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship fights can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 11 fight card below:

