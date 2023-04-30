Look back at the technical masterpiece between Demetrious Johnson and Danny Kingad

Adriano Moraes is undoubtedly Demetrious Johnson’s biggest rival in the Circle, and perhaps even in the entirety of his storied career.

Then again, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion was also tested greatly by third-ranked Danny Kingad when they crossed paths at ONE: Century Part 1 in 2019.

'Mighty Mouse' was as good as advertised when he joined the Singapore-based promotion, as he took out Japanese sensations Yuya Wakamatsu and Tatsumitsu Wada to advance to the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Final.

However, standing between him and a world title shot was a battle-tested Filipino warrior. The Team Lakay stalwart was not intimidated by the American’s glowing resume as he used his strong Wushu background to hold his own on the feet.

‘DJ’ switched gears and took the fight to the ground where he schooled ‘The King’ for the majority of the three-round war.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA standout nearly finished the fight with a far-sided kimura lock in the first round, but the stubborn Kingad soldiered on and survived.

Johnson did not leave the match unscathed but still took home a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Relieve the exhilarating match below:

The rest, as we now know, is history. Demetrious Johnson went on to challenge Adriano Moraes for the flyweight world title but suffered the first KO loss of his career.

‘DJ’ got even in the second match, where he traded a knee for a knee to capture the 135-pound gold strap.

The third and perhaps final meeting between the two all-time greats will fittingly take place in the promotion’s US on-site debut at ONE Fight Night 10.

Prime Video subscribers can watch the entire card for free on May 5, which will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

