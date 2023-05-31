Look back at Tommy Langaker’s path of destruction to ONE Fight Night 11

Norwegian BJJ superstar Tommy Langaker is heading for the biggest match of his career as he squares off against the youngest ADCC world champion in history, Kade Ruotolo.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, Langaker will step up to the plate and challenge the latter’s ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. As such, this will be the Norwegian's first crack at world championship gold.

Despite just having two bouts in the promotion, Tommy Langaker's strong resume, on top of his two marvelous performances inside the Circle, earned him a shot at Ruotolo. In his ONE debut last year, Langaker dominated multiple-time IBJJF world champion Renato Canuto in a performance bonus-winning victory at ONE 160.

Just a few months after that, Langaker submitted former ONE lightweight submission grappling world title contender Uali Kurzhev at ONE Fight Night 7. He submitted Kurzhev in almost the exact same way as Kade Ruotolo when he tapped out the Russian for the world title.

ONE Championship posted a video compilation of Tommy Langaker's path of destruction en route to his first world title shot:

"Before Norwegian submission specialist Tommy Langaker challenges ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, relive his intense grappling showdowns with Brazilian warrior Renato Canuto and sambo master Uali Kurzhev at ONE 160 and ONE Fight Night 7!"

After beating Canuto, Tommy Langaker went on to compete in the -77kg category of the 2022 ADCC world championship, but didn't get to enter the medal rounds. However, he bounced back with the Kurzhev submission win that earned him his his second performance bonus from ONE.

Come ONE Fight Night 11, Langaker will face perhaps the most successful submission grappler of the organization in Kade Ruotolo.

The 20-year-old phenom seems untouchable, going 3-0 in the promotion with two wins from two world title outings. Additionally, Ruotolo won the gold medal in Langaker's -77kg category in the same ADCC world championship. Finally, he capped off the year of 2022 with the Submission Grappling Athlete of the Year award from ONE.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

