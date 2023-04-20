Look back at Tye Ruotolo’s slick finish of former world champion Marat Gafurov ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

American submission grappling ace Tye Ruotolo made his ONE Championship debut last year and has had two impressive victories since, including that over former ONE world champion Marat Gafurov.

The fighters met in December last year in Manila at ONE on Prime Video 5, with Ruotolo topping the veteran Russian with an armbar submission in their scheduled 10-minute clash. For his victory, he also earned a $50,000 performance bonus.

Tye Ruotolo achieved victory at the halfway point of the match. He caught the former ONE featherweight world champion in a triangle choke before getting hold of Gafurov’s arm from which he executed the submission.

ONE Championship recently posted a video of the fight on its YouTube channel for fight fans to look back at.

Tye Ruotolo goes for win number three next month when he takes on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The showdown will take place under submission grappling rules, part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States happening on May 5.

Against a bigger opponent in Reinier de Ridder, some quarters questioned how Ruotolo would hold up. But the Atos BJJ affiliate is confident in his ability to mount the needed performance against greater adversity.

De Ridder, for his part, will make his return to submission grappling a little over a year since last competing in it under ONE Championship. He is coming off a loss last December where he also surrendered the ONE light heavyweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes