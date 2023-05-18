Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Roberto Soldic was easily one of the most exciting bouts to watch from ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Looking back, the build-up to this welterweight battle didn’t compare to what transpired inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic, one of the hottest new signings last year, came into the foray with a lot of hype, making a name for himself as a two-division world champion in the European scene.

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam, on the other hand, is relatively a more reserved personality in the mainstream media compared to his rival but is a legendary superstar in ONE Championship.

He became the ONE welterweight world champion back in 2018 when he knocked out American star Tyler McGuire after five grueling rounds.

He went on to successfully defend his belt with another tremendous knockout before losing the strap to former divisional king Kiamrian Abbasov in October 2019.

However, Kadestam staged an amazing comeback after a three-fight drought, with two back-to-back KO’s to put him back into the running for a world title.

On May 5, Kadestam’s amazing fight streak continued with a stunning comeback victory against Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10. After an intense back-and-forth battle, bloodied and weary, Kadestam sealed the deal in the second round with a flurry of punches to drop Soldic to the canvas.

Look back at Zebaztian Kadestam’s gutsy comeback win against Roberto Soldic below:

