LOOK: Chatri Sityodtong, fans react to Liam Harrison’s insane comeback against Muangthai

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and fans still haven’t gotten over the thrilling fight between Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

In April 2022, Harrison and Muangthai were matched up for a stylistic masterpiece at ONE 156. The fight didn’t make it out of the first round, but that didn’t prevent both warriors from finding success.

‘Hitman’ was dropped twice before recovering and knocking down Muangthai three times, including the fight-ending sequence with less than a minute left.

Harrison vs. Muangthai will go down as one of the greatest one-round fights in ONE Championship history. The promotion recently posted highlights of the war on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Five knockdowns in ONE ROUND 🤯 Relive the madness between Muangthai and Liam Harrison and let us know your reaction! @liambadco”

Chatri Sityodtong, along with fans, filled the comment section with praise, including some saying:

“definitely one of the greatest fights in history in terms of excitement and pure fire” - Chatri Sityodtong

“My nose broke Twice just watching this!”

“Such an awesome fight 🔥”

“One of the best rounds in the history of @onechampionship”

“Still one of the most intense fights I had the pleasure of watching!”

Liam Harrison’s win against Muangthai led to a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. In August 2022, ‘Hitman’ had his momentum halted when Nong-O secured a first-round TKO with brutal leg kicks. Harrison was forced to undergo surgery, and he hasn’t fought since.

Luckily, Liam Harrison is expected to fight later this year after enduring a lengthy recovery process. It’s unclear who the multi-time world champion will fight, but he’s not giving up on his goals of capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.