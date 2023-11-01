“Look even finer when u fightin” - UFC’s Maycee Barber hops on viral ‘1 percent - 99 percent of the time’ social media trend, fans react

Maycee Barber recently hopped on the viral '1 percent vs. 99 percent' social media trend.

The UFC women's flyweight contender took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her lifestyle, revealing how 99 percent of her time is dedicated to intense training and preparation for her fights.

In the video she posted, Barber highlighted her commitment to training and to compete at the highest level of mixed martial arts. Her post quickly attracted a flurry of reactions from her fans, many of whom couldn't help but express their admiration.

One fan couldn't resist complimenting Barber, stating:

"Hottie 100% of the time."

Another fan referred to her as:

"A literal QUEEN 👑."

Another fan commented:

"Look even finer when u fightin."

Another follower playfully shared:

"Me 99% of the time thinking about you."

Check out the other comments below:

Barber is currently ranked No. 8 in the UFC women's flyweight division and boasts an impressive professional record of 13 wins and only two losses. She has been on a remarkable five-fight winning streak since 2021. Her last defeat was in 2021 at UFC 258 where she faced Alexa Grasso and lost by unanimous decision.

Maycee Barber reveals potential opponents for next outing

After a TKO victory against Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville in June, Maycee Barber is looking forward to her next challenge inside the Octagon. 'The Future' has expressed her interest in facing either former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade or former title contender Lauren Murphy.

During an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Maycee Barber discussed her preferences for the next fight, saying:

“We have several names in mind, and it will be interesting to see. I like the Lauren Murphy fight; she's ranked one spot above me. I like the idea of fighting Jessica Andrade. I like the idea of those kinds of fights. They're right there in the rankings. It really depends on what the UFC thinks and what we want to do together. We'll figure it out."

The 25-year-old, looking ahead to her potential return, also mentioned October or November as the ideal timeframe for her next appearance in the cage.