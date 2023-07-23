LOOK: Jackie Buntan is hyped for women taking top billing at ONE Fight Night 14

Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan is honored to be on the lead card of ONE Championship’s first all-female headliner at ONE Fight Night 14.

For the first time in ONE history, the promotion will feature a blockbuster billing with only female headliners to steal the show. The full fight card has yet to be revealed but four intriguing matchups have already taken their spots.

The main attraction will be Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee for the highly coveted ONE interim atomweight world title.

The card will also include two more all-female world title bouts, including the return of strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell vs. No.1-contender Jackie Buntan in a rematch for the 125-pound world title.

BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly and multiple-time IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan are also scheduled to fight in a high-stakes battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

As an added bonus to the already fiery fight card, ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan returns with Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak to feature in the first-ever women’s special-rules contest since Rodtang vs. Johnson at ONE X last year.

With so many amazing matchups on the horizon, nobody feels more excitement than Filipino-American standout Jackie Buntan. Using her Instagram, she posted the following statement:

“Time to run it back 🥷🏼. Catch my next fight September 29th on @primevideo ! 4 insane matches headlining a crazy card… oh and all female headliners?! So excited to be a part of this 🔥 ✨🏴‍☠️❤️‍🔥 #ONEfightnight14.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will officially air live from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, which will be available to stream in North America via Amazon Prime Video.