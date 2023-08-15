“Look for the knockout” - Fabricio Andrade says it’s finish or bust against Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade isn’t just looking to take the win against Jonathan Haggerty, he’s looking for a world-ending finish.

The ONE bantamweight world champion will face Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in a super fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in what should be a contender for Fight of the Year.

The epic champion vs. champion matchup goes down at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade said his game plan against the British star is simple—look for the knockout.

Andrade said:

“I'm going to go out there, aggressive as always, and look for the knockout.”

‘Wonder Boy’ has never been shy with his words, and he’s always backed up whatever smack talk he’s done during his fights.

Andrade holds a perfect 6-0 (1 no-contest) record in his ONE Championship, with five of his total wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

His latest win was a fourth-round technical knockout win over fellow Brazilian star John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title this past February at ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok.

Andrade, however, is heading into somewhat familiar territory at ONE Fight Night 15 and against an opponent many call one of the best strikers on the planet.

Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and the way he beat the legendary Nong-O Hama for his second world title will forever remain in the rich annals of Muay Thai.

‘The General’ put on a clinic and sent Nong-O to the canvas three times in the opening round of their bout for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Andrade and Haggerty’s world title bout, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 15 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.