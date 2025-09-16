LOOK: Rukiya Anpo says revenge against Masaaki Noiri as reason he joined ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing star Rukiya Anpo is set to make his ONE Championship debut later this year. It is part of his push to get a shot at redemption and get back at his former tormentor, Masaaki Noiri.'The Demolition Man' is featured at the marquee event ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. He will battle veteran ONE campaigner Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a featherweight kickboxing battle.In a video post shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Anpo said that part of his decision to join the &quot;Home of Martial Arts&quot; is to have another shot at Noiri, who defeated him in their last match at K-1 back in 2021.The 29-year-old Himeji native said:&quot;The last man I lost to, Masaaki Noiri. I came here (ONE) to get my revenge on him. I believe that's what my fans want and the fight they want to see most. Please look forward to it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo lost to Noiri in September 2021 by TKO (three knockdowns) in their battle for the K-1 welterweight championship. He has since bounced back from it, winning four straight ahead of his ONE Championship debut.Rukiya Anpo excited to be part of ONE ChampionshipFollowing a successful run at K-1 and other promotions, striking ace Rukiya Anpo is excited to finally showcase his topnotch skills on the ONE Championship stage.The former K-1 super lightweight champion spoke about it in the press conference for ONE 173 on Sept. 11, highlighted that at this stage of his career it was the right decision to sign with ONE and that he is looking forward to his maiden outing against Marat Grigorian.He said:&quot;I think there are so many people and fans who are really happy about me going to ONE Championship.He further continued:&quot;Actually, I was thinking about this contract about three months [ago], I got offered by ONE Championship, and we were in discussion, and I got offered Marat Grigorian as my debut. So why not? This is a good deal.&quot;Rukiya Anpo currently boasts a 27-8 professional kickboxing record. Now in ONE Championship, he aims to showcase his skills against top fighters worldwide, with a world title in his sights as he moves forward.For more information and updates on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.