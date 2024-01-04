"He is a reformed gangster" - Fans compare Jon Jones and Leon Edwards' captivating 10-year transformation in side-by-side snaps

MMA fans have been comparing the transformation and careers of Jon Jones and Leon Edwards over the last decade.

In 2013, 'Bones' and 'Rocky' posed for a photo together backstage at a UFC event. At the time, Jones was the UFC light heavyweight champion and successfully defended his title against Chael Sonnen before then facing off against Alexander Gustafsson in their Fight of the Year clash.

For Edwards, the UFC welterweight champ wouldn't make his debut in the organization until the following year and was biding his team in the British MMA promotion BAMMA.

In the 10 years since the photograph was taken, Jones picked up multiple title defences but was stripped of the 205-pound twice. He also took a three-year hiatus from MMA in 2020, returning to win the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane last year.

Edwards would eventually sign for the UFC in 2014 and suffer a mixed start to his career, going 2-2 in his first four appearances. Everything would then eventually click for him as he went on to be undefeated in his last 13 outings, including winning the welterweight title and defending it on two occasions.

"People really don’t understand how obvious it is that Leon is a reformed gangster. Colby is very lucky that he’s still alive & it has nothing to do with MMA"

"All the hair from the top of their head went to their face the journey of a man"

"From jail to the most aesthetic man on earth Leon Edwards everybody"

Leon Edwards expected to defend welterweight title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 300

Leon Edwards is set for a quick turnaround between fights as he is reportedly set to be featured at UFC 300 in April.

'Rocky' recently defended the 170-pound strap against Colby Covington at UFC 296. Belal Muhmmad also weighed in as the back-up fighter for the fight, with the latest news suggesting he will now be next to face Edwards.

According to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, the UFC are primed to announce Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 after deliberating between 'Remember the Name' and Shavkat Rakhmonov. He tweeted:

“As he mentioned yesterday, the plan is for Leon Edwards to defend his title at UFC 300. As of now, the opponent slated to face him would be Belal Muhammad. Shavkat Rakhmonov definitely was in the mix, too.”

