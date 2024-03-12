“Looking forward to doing better” – Phetjeeja strives to work harder despite smooth win over Janet Todd

ONE Fight Night 20 was ONE Championship’s way of celebrating their best female talent on International Women’s Day 2024, and no one shone brighter than Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtome who closed out the card in style.

The Thai striking sensation has continued to go from strength to strength with each performance under the ONE Championship banner.

March 8 was her biggest test to date as she attempted to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing titles in a match-up with veteran striker Janet Todd.

Though Todd was able to keep the rounds competitive, it was the interim champion that put the stamp on them each time in order to secure the decision win.

‘The Queen’ reflected on her performance during a post fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA where she wasn’t totally satisfied with her display. Phetjeeja shared:

“I was super happy to be able to receive the victory today. I was under a lot of pressure. I am not really absolutely happy with my performance today but I’m looking forward to doing better in the future.”

Watch the full interview below:

This strive for perfection is what makes Phetjeeja elite

Given her sheer amount of high level experience, it shouldn’t necessarily be surprising that Janet Todd was able to keep the fight competitive against Phetjeeja.

Not many women in the world can match her strike for strike and that’s exactly what ‘JT’ attempted to do inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With Todd now retired, the torch has been passed, but this fire is only just starting to burn bright for the new world champion.

Being unsatisfied with her own performance only shows how ‘The Queen’ believes that the best is still yet to come from her.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free replay on Prime Video.