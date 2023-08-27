"Looking forward to your first singing album my brother" - Max Holloway pens emotional note after sharing the octagon with The Korean Zombie

Max Holloway was given the honor of being the last person to share the octagon with legendary featherweight Chan Sung Jung when the two squared off this past Saturday in Singapore. The battle was a fight for the ages, with 'The Korean Zombie' giving the fans in attendance one last show before his departure from the sport.

Despite suffering a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway, Chan Sung Jung was given somewhat of a fairytale ending, with the fans in attendance serenading him as he exited the arena. After the pair's bout, 'Blessed' took to Twitter, where he expressed deep admiration for 'The Korean Zombie's' conduct as a fighter.

He, in particular, spoke about how commendable Chan Sung Jung was for staying true to himself, instead of leaning into the cartoonish showmanship that some fighters, like former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, have chosen to use to remain relevant.

While 'The Korean Zombie' is now retired, it remains to be seen what Max Holloway will do next. Despite losing to Alexander Volkanovski three times, with his third loss to 'The Great' being extremely one-sided, the Hawaiian great remains a step above the rest in the featherweight division.

He has beaten several contenders, to the point where Volkanovski himself jokingly took issue with it and even went so far as to beg Ilia Topuria, who is likely the next title challenger for his featherweight crown, not to fight Holloway as he wants to have the pleasure of beating the undefeated Spaniard himself.

Has Max Holloway fought in lightweight?

While Max Holloway has spent most of his career fighting at 145 pounds, he has fought at lightweight before. As one of the largest featherweights on the UFC roster, it should come as no surprise that 'Blessed' actually began his career as a lightweight, with his first four professional MMA bouts taking place at 155 pounds.

He later committed to a run at featherweight, which peaked with him capturing the UFC featherweight strap. But, he did make a brief return to 155 pounds, when he faced Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236. Unfortunately, Holloway lost the bout via unanimous decision in a Fight of the Night winner.

