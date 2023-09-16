“Lose weight fat boy” - Former soccer star calls Conor McGregor a ‘busted flush,’ makes MMA fans erupt in anger

Former English Premier League player Alan Brazil received backlash from MMA fans after taking a verbal shot at Conor McGregor.

Over the past two years, McGregor has been working toward returning to the UFC after suffering a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ is reportedly nearing his next fight, but there is skepticism coming from fans and analysts who believe he may not be the same fighter he once was.

During a recent live show for talkSport, Alan Brazil had this to say about McGregor:

“Conor is a busted flush. He’s a busted flush…Sorry Conor, once upon a time you were great. Forget him.”

Once the footage circulated to Twitter, plenty of fans had negative things to say about Brazil’s opinion, including the following people commenting:

“Talksport don't have a single reputable reporter in the combat sport world”

“Al looks like he’s busted a few flushes in his time”

“I love Alan’s detailed insight. Absolutely zero analysis behind anything he says. Probably how he’s survived so long at talksport to be fair”

“Why ask someone with no idea about a sport his opinion? If he really knows anything get him to tell us who should get the next UFC bantamweight title fight ?”

“Do yourself and everyone else a favour and lose weight fat boy”

“Walking heart attack judging others”

In August 2017, McGregor lost a massive blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Since then, he hasn’t found much success in the UFC, losing three of his last four fights. ‘The Notorious’ last won in January 2020, defeating Donald Cerrone with a first-round TKO.

Dana White pushes back Conor McGregor’s expected UFC return to 2024

The only things stopping Conor McGregor from fighting again are approval from USADA and the event/date. McGregor hoped to receive an exemption from the drug-testing agency so he could fight this year, but the chances of that happening are low.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Dana White had this to say about McGregor’s highly-anticipated Octagon return:

“He’s back in the gym, he’s training. I expect to see Conor [McGregor] fighting next year.”

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler. As a result, the former two-division UFC champion is expected to face Chandler in his first fight back.

‘Iron’ holds a promotional record of 2-3, with several action-packed wars and highlight-reel finishes to make him a superstar.

