"Losing to Kamaru Usman twice does this to you" - Footage of Colby Covington training with Matan Even takes MMA Twitter by storm

Colby Covington last appeared in the UFC Octagon in March of 2022, when he defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. Prior to that, Covington was defeated by Usman twice, despite beating former champion Tyron Woodley in between both the Usman fights.

Covington has been called out for his inactivity. That, however, is only inside the octagon. Recently, a video of Covington training alongside YouTuber Matan Even made the rounds on social media.

Check out the clip of Colby Covington and Matan Even training together:

Expand Tweet

The clip has prompted a number of reactions from fans, some of which are rather hilarious. One user, @Silvnot commented:

"Losing to Kamaru Usman twice does this to you."

Expand Tweet

@Wayneufcfan commended Covington for showing Matan Even the ropes, saying:

"A lot of people don’t realize Colby’s actually a really good guy."

Expand Tweet

@combatbadboys added:

"Colby beating the hell out of a young man."

Expand Tweet

@_DaRealOliver_ expressed their desire to see more of Covington, particularly as he has been out of action for such a long time, saying:

"Next time only show Colby not this random little kid."

Expand Tweet

Another user, @BlackCali3 called for a debate between Matan Even and another popular YouTuber, Nadia Amine. They tweeted:

"We need @mataneven vs @thenadiaamine in a debate! she needs to be exposed!"

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington set to face Leon Edwards next, fight yet to be announced

After Leon Edwards beat Kamaru Usman in their trilogy bout at UFC 286 in March of 2023, UFC boss Dana White stated that Colby Covington would be the next contender to challenge Edwards for the welterweight title.

The fight, however, is yet to be announced. While many other contenders who have been more active than Covington have called for the fight, the UFC brass has been insistent on Covington getting the next shot.

Now, reports suggest that the Edwards-Covington bout could serve as the co-main event at UFC 295, which is set to be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. The card will take place on November 11, 2023, in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Given the main event, it could be the biggest card of the year, and adding another title bout in the form of Edwards vs. Covington will certainly add to the star power already on display.

Regardless, fans can expect an official announcement to be made sooner, rather than later, as the card is less than three months away as of the time of writing.

Expand Tweet