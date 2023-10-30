"Love how much of a fanboy he is of boxing" - Conor McGregor wades through crowd to elicit hilarious reaction from Oleksandr Usyk; fans in splits

MMA icon Conor McGregor is no stranger to boxing. In 2017, the Irishman took on pugilistic legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., arguably opening doors for future cross-over events.

So when his fellow MMA fighter Francis Ngannou made a similar foray into boxing against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury the past weekend, 'The Notorious' made the trip to Saudi Arabia to catch the fight live.

What struck the right chord with fight fans, however, was TheMacLife's Instagram post showing the former UFC two-division champion enthusiastically wading through the crowd, taking videos, and hyping up the event, even eliciting a reaction from Oleksandr Usyk.

Fans seemed to have enjoyed seeing a hyperactive McGregor, and they flooded the comments section, noting their opinions. Check out a few responses below.

@__thespacewizard__ commented:

"I love how much of a fanboy he is of boxing."

@mopar001 wrote:

"Conor the fan boy. 😂"

@thee_wolf__ shared a similar sentiment:

"Just a little fan boy yeahh lmaoo."

@the.benjaminwatters lauded McGregor, saying:

"Bro's charisma is off the charts."

@kallenpineiro suggested:

"They need Connor ring side with Joe [Rogan] and DC [Daniel Cormier] one day. Just once. 😂"

@matttannoury had this to say:

"Bro just craves violence every fight he watches he wants more rounds lmao."

@nicholasgill81 claimed:

"Jesus Conor must be the funniest dude to chill with at an event.. f*****g guy is funny."

In a hilarious reaction, @b3snik_g4shi wrote:

"Old man’s moving away because they know Conor can give them some proper 12 any moment. 😂😂"

@mr_brodor opined:

"He seems like a lost toddler who can't see over anyone."

@roryluukas wrote:

"This man really is just wilding out everywhere he goes, and I love it haha!!"

Image courtesy @themaclifeofficial on Instagram

Conor McGregor lauds Tyson Fury for boxing Francis Ngannou

Although Tyson Fury's performance against Francis Ngannou has failed to meet the expectations of the fighting world, Conor McGregor, for one, was impressed by 'The Gypsy King.'

During an interview with TheMacLife, 'The Notorious' lauded Fury for his willingness to step into the ring with the former UFC star:

"Fair play to Tyson. He didn't have to give that opportunity to Ngannou. That's a risk. He doesn't know who Ngannou is even. He doesn't know what his story is, what his approach is going to be. I'm impressed."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (0:38):