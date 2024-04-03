"Love to see it" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's latest "snow trip" picture with wife Jolie Poirier and their daughter

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, his wife Jolie Poirier, and their daughter Parker Noelle Poirier recently traveled to the world-renowned tourist hotspot of Aspen. MMA fans soon chimed in with their takes on 'The Diamond's' family getaway.

Poirier last competed at UFC 299 (March 9, 2024), engaging in a grueling lightweight thriller with France's Benoit Saint Denis. After a tough round one, he rallied to beat Saint Denis via second-round KO. It marked the American fighter's return to the win column after last year's vicious BMF title defeat.

Following his victory over Saint Denis last month, Poirier and his family visited Aspen, Colorado, which is heralded as an alluring tourist area in the U.S. Visitors generally partakes in activities such as skiing, camping, rafting, and much more in the mountainous region.

Both Jolie Poirier and Dustin Poirier subsequently made Instagram posts featuring a photo of themselves and Parker Noelle Poirier in Aspen. The statement in Jolie's post read as follows:

"Enjoyed every minute of our time together in Aspen & made some beautiful memories #familytime #springbreak #aspen"

'The Diamond' posted a similar photograph and attached a statement to the post on his Instagram handle. Poirier indicated that his getaway with family was a much-needed one. The statement in the 35-year-old's post read as follows:

"Having a great snow trip in Aspen with my girls!! Much needed getaway. #PaidInFull"

The MMA community weighed in on the posts, with many fans expressing their love and support for 'The Diamond' and his family. In the comments section of Poirier's post, one fan notably alluded to the fighter's popularity and opined that he could've organized a private meet-and-greet in Aspen wherein people would've paid to meet him.

Meanwhile, others highlighted that Poirier's getting some well-deserved rest around Easter 2024. A netizen implied that the MMA athlete is blessed with a great family, something far more valuable than UFC gold. Another commenter lauded him for being a great father.

Alternatively, others urged 'The Diamond' to get back in the gym and prepare to fight Islam Makhachev. Meanwhile, one commenter adoringly wrote:

"Love to see it."

Dustin Poirier hints at return to the octagon amid speculation surrounding potential Islam Makhachev fight

In the aftermath of Dustin Poirier's thunderous knockout victory over Benoit Saint Denis at the star-studded UFC 299 event a few weeks ago, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev took aim at the Louisianian athlete. The lightweight kingpin opined that he could defend his title against Poirier next, likely in June. For his part, Poirier seems game for a potential clash against Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier's next Instagram post, after the one about his family's Aspen trip, comprised a photo of him at the gym. Additionally, it had a statement in which Poirier suggested that he's resumed training. His exact comeback date and opponent haven't been officially announced yet. Nevertheless, 'The Diamond' wrote:

"Looks like it's back to work"