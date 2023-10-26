"Low key trolling the Samurai" - Alex Pereira 'cracking mitts in the woods' triggers hilarious reactions from UFC fans

Alex Pereira will look to become a two-division UFC champion when he faces Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title at UFC 295 this Saturday. 'Poatan' is preparing for his upcoming bout by training in the woods.

He recently shared footage of his preparation to his Instagram page, captioning the post:

Jamahal Hill shares prediction for Alex Pereira's UFC 295 bout with Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill will officially vacate the light heavyweight title ahead of UFC 295 after he tore his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game at International Fight Week in July. Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira is set to face former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who vacated the belt last year following a shoulder injury, for the vacant belt.

'Sweet Dreams' shared that he believes the bout can go either way. Speaking to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith of the Believe You Me podcast, Hill stated:

"I think that fight can truly go either way. I think Jiri, the way he strikes – and yeah, he has the wild, kind of loose style, but Alex isn’t going for that. He’s not going for the tricks. He’s not going for all the out there because he has a specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he’s striking and when he’s engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting to those spots than Jiri is."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira's upcoming UFC 295 title bout below (starting at the 47:36 mark):

Hill added that Prochazka would be the more physical fighter while also holding an advantage in experience. He claimed 'Denisa's best route to a victory would be to make the bout an all-around mixed martial arts fight.