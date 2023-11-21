Luke Lessei doesn’t regret missing out on parties every weekend just so he could stay at the gym and train

American Muay Thai fighter Luke Lessei had to sacrifice much of his social life growing up to put himself in a position to succeed in a combat sports career. He said he has no regrets as all of his efforts have paid off.

‘The Chef’ started doing martial arts at the age of 4 in his father’s gym in Dubuque, Iowa. He steadily progressed since, going through the amateur ranks before eventually finding his niche as a professional fighter.

Speaking to onefc.com, Luke Lessei, 27, recalled some of the things he sacrificed to be in the position where he is now. He said:

“I’m gone every Friday night. Every Saturday morning, I’m at the gym. So like, I wanted to party a little bit. I mean, I’m from the Midwest, you know, there’s not anything to do here. Everyone here just drinks and parties, you know, there’s nothing to do. So I wanted to at least let loose and be a kid a little bit.”

“That was probably the hardest thing [to miss out on]. But then looking back, it’s like, yeah, that stuff was dumb. I’m happy I didn’t do that.”

Luke Lessei takes his Muay Thai journey to a higher level when he makes his ONE Championship debut on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He will take on Thai veteran Jo Nattawut in a scheduled featherweight Muay Thai clash.

Luke Lessei will be banking on his dynamic and entertaining style of play and go for his vaunted stony finish against Nattawut, who is coming off an impressive showing against Thai rising star Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a featherweight kickboxing clash in October.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.

Luke Lessei shares how fighting older opponents developed his "man strength"

Luke Lessei is out to make a big splash in his ONE debut next month, anchoring his attack on his solid strength, which he said he developed at a young age fighting older opponents.

The Iowa native is pitted against veteran Jo Nattawut of Thailand in his initial foray in the promotion at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok.

Luke Lessei was tapped as a replacement opponent after Danish fighter Niclas Larsen pulled out because of injury.

He shared to onefc.com that one of the things he will show in his initial ONE outing is the man strength to stop any foe, which he honed while he was a teenager against seasoned opponents. He said:

“It wasn’t like, ‘This is what I want to do. I want to be a professional fighter.’ It was like, 'I just have to be the best in this place right now.' And then from that, I started getting my first knockouts, you know, at 16 to 19 years old, started knocking people out. I started getting a little bit more man strength.”

The featured featherweight Muay Thai showdown is part of the event headlined by the showdown between light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine and Alex Roberts of Australia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.