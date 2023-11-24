Luke Lessei says his "ability to adapt on the fly" will be key to victory against ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut

No.4 ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender Jo Nattawut is a decorated veteran known for having an expansive striking repertoire.

His ONE Fight Night 17 opponent Luke Lessei, though, seems unperturbed by his well-rounded foe and is confident with his ability to weather the Thai’s bevy of attacks.

With two weeks left before their three-round striking-only affair on December 8 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the promotional debutant boldly suggested he could take ‘Smokin’ Jo’s best shots and dish more damage in return.

“I have this ability to adapt on the fly very quickly, and I know nobody can match my ability to adapt and do things as fast as I can. If you want to elbow, if you want to punch, if you want to kick, if you want to have a defensive battle, I’m good with any of that.”

Coming in as a replacement for the injured Niclas Larsen, Lessei wants to make the most of this opportunity to leave a mark in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

It will certainly be a huge feather in ‘The Chef’s cap if he can pull off the upset win against a big name like ‘Smokin’ Jo.

Luke Lessei wants to use ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut as a springboard to a world title shot

Apart from making a name for himself at Jo Nattawut’s expense, Lessei knows a victory at ONE Fight Night 17 could very well propel him into the top 5.

As such, the 27-year-old American thinks all the pressure will be on the Thai’s shoulders, considering he’ll be fighting in his hometown and has a lot more to lose.

He shared in the same interview:

“He has more pressure on him because he has to be, for lack of a better term, a gatekeeper. He can’t let this young [American] boy, new generation, come in and take what he’s been doing here for how long.”

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video is free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime on December 8.

.