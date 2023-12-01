“Made it look so easy” - Jon Jones, fans alike show their love for Jonathan Haggerty’s historic KO of Fabricio Andrade

Jon Jones joined John Lineker and fans to continue praising Jonathan Haggerty for his impressive knockout win against Fabricio Andrade.

On November 3, Haggerty furthered his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion. To do so, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had to secure a second-round knockout against Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Heading into Haggerty vs. Andrade, fans were intrigued to see if ‘Wonderboy’ could pull off the upset. Unfortunately for him, ‘The General’ proved his striking skills were on another level by overwhelming his Brazilian counterpart with vicious combinations.

Nearly a month later, Haggerty shared highlights of his relentless performance on Instagram with the following caption:

“Greatness. Becoming the @onechampionship 2 sport world champion 🤴🏼🇬🇧 HAGGERTY VS ANDRADE 👑”

Jon Jones, John Lineker, and fans took to the Instagram comment section to share their reactions:

“🙌” - Jon Jones

“👀🔥🔥” - John Lineker

“Dude, you are a war machine!! congratulations !!!”

“Onto the next one 👑”

“Pride of south London,pride of UK 👊🏾😎♥️👑🇬🇧"

“Easy work Bro 🔥🙌❤️ @jhaggerty_”

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty?

Jonathan Haggerty has become one of the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster due to his willingness to pursue greatness. As a result, the two-sport world champion has plenty of options for his next fight.

It’s unclear what ONE Championship has in mind for Haggerty. With that said, ‘The General’ has made it clear who’s on his hit list.

On December 22, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event. If Tawanchai can emerge victorious, Haggerty plans to pursue a super-fight against him.

Jonathan Haggerty also has aspirations to pursue MMA so he can potentially become the first simultaneous three-sport world champion. Needless to say, the future is bright for ‘The General.’