Magomed Abdulkadirov "extremely motivated" to take out Tye Ruotolo and become ONE world champion

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo has made his intentions very clear and proved it inside the circle each time he competes.

Having submitted Garry Tonon on his debut, neither Tye nor his brother Kade were ever going to be on the roster to make up the numbers.

Both men had dreams of reaching the pinnacle of the sport and while he is on his way up, Tye’s sibling has already reached the top of the mountain.

As the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade is one of three submission grappling title holders under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 16 in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3, a fourth kingpin is about to join their ranks when Tye competes for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Standing in his way at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be Dagestan’s Magomed Abdulkadirov who will be stepping inside the circle for the very first time.

As a two-time UWW World Grappling Champion and a European ADCC champion, the 32-year-old Russian brings his own list of accolades to the table for this match-up.

Whilst Tye Ruotolo looks to join his brother in holding gold as submission grappling world champions in ONE, Abdulkadirov is more than happy to come and spoil the part in a few weeks time.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Russian competitor spoke about his intentions ahead of fight night and what a title win could do for his career:

“The victory and the ONE World Title would start a new chapter in my career, in my life. I have given my whole youth to this sport, and I am extremely motivated to win the vacant belt to write my name in history.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.