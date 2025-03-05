Magomed Ankalaev points out "easiest way" to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 313, sends fans into frenzy: "He's trolling"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 05, 2025 10:30 GMT
Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev
Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's (left) strategy for Alex Pereira (right) fight. [Images courtesy: @ufceurope on Instagram]

Magomed Ankalaev's strategy for Alex Pereira ahead of their UFC 313 clash has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While some expressed their belief in Ankalaev's well-rounded skill set, others mocked the Russian.

Ankalaev will look to capture the light heavyweight title from Pereira this Saturday in the main event of UFC 313, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of their matchup, the challenger, who previously stated his confidence in defeating the reigning champion in a stand-up fight, has now claimed that wrestling is the "easiest way" to beat 'Poatan'.

Ankalaev recently said in an interview with the UFC:

''There's lot of keys, but the easiest way is wresting.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He’s trolling''
Another one stated:

''I remember when he said he could beat Alex standing up lol! No matter what he tries Alex will be ready to get the job done! CHAMA''

Other fans wrote:

''Alex f**ked again for accepting to fight Ank only in Ramadan. He needs to be punished with 25mins wrestling tbh. Belt en route to Dagestan.''
''I believe Alex will be ready. He needs to be more aware of takedown feint into a knockout blow. I’m looking forward to this weekend, can’t wait!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jamahal Hill shares his pick for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will be underway this weekend. In a recent episode of the War Council podcast, former champion Jamahal Hill discussed the title fight and backed Ankalaev to win, saying:

''I don’t f**king like Ankalaev, but I do respect what he’s done as a fighter. Magomed’s striking is seriously being slept on here... I’m going to go with Magomed, I just feel he has more tools to win… He’ll be a lot more focused, locked in for this.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]
Check out the full podcast below:

youtube-cover

