"Make them all happen" - Fans react as Jiri Prochazka names three fighters he would like to face next

Jiri Prochazka was able to get his 2025 off to a strong start as he defeated Jamahal Hill via third-round TKO at UFC 311. The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight recently named three opponents that he would like to face next, with all three being among the top fighters in the division.

Prochazka outlined his list during an appearance on the OverDogs Podcast.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to the potential high-profile bouts.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@CryptoCaesar24 hopes to see Prochazka take on each of the three fighters named:

"Make them all happen."

@JaguarsIsland wants to see the former champion take on Jan Blachowicz next, provided that he gets past Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night 255 in London:

"Jiri doesn’t deserve the trilogy yet and Ank is booked so I say Blachowicz"

@zema455 claimed that there are a limited amount of names that make sense for Prochazka:

"If Alex beats Magomed. jiri should fight Mag. If Mag wins, Alex gets a rematch. So Jiri would need to fight winner of Jan/Carlos. Nonetheless those 4 names are the only ones that need to be around him. No Rakic rematch no Krylovs and definitely no Rountrees"

@mobanks13537 suggested that he would lose to all three opponents:

"Losses to all three imo ni**as get hyped after a Jamal hill win 😭😭"

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Jiri Prochazka shares what he would do differently against Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka has already suffered two second-round TKO losses to Alex Pereira. The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight shared what he would do differently if he receives a third opportunity to take on the champion.

Speaking on the OverDogs Podcast, Prochazka stated:

"Like I showed in the last fight, I know what to do to overcome, to win about my next opponent. Like I won in this fight with Jamahal [Hill] and with Alex, there is a few keys. What was for me a big, big learn. If you lost twice with somebody, that's a big school for you and that's a really big thing for me. Right now, I'm in that point I really don't care."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on facing Alex Pereira a third time below:

Expand Tweet

Prochazka added that he will do everything to bring himself to another level if the two clash again.

Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight title next month when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.