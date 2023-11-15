“Make sure you’re around the right people” – Danielle Kelly offers thoughtful advice to up-and-coming BJJ practitioners

Submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly offered some valuable advice to those beginning their journeys in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In September, Kelly etched her name into the history books by becoming ONE Championship’s first-ever female submission grappling world champion, claiming the atomweight title following a hard-fought victory over former foe and 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

Appearing on the Chewjitsu Podcast, Kelly shared some advice for jiu-jitsu newcomers based on her own experience in the sport:

“I think my main advice would probably be to just make sure you're around the right people,” Kelly said. “If you’re around the wrong people they know how to kind of drive you down. With me, I felt like at a time when people wanted me to do what they would make them happy and I was not happy when I was kind of doing like what my old coach wanted me to do.

“Not specifically my old coach but just people, my family, and I felt like when I was around those people my goals weren't there, like I felt what I wanted to do wasn't there.”

See the full episode below:

Today, Danielle Kelly is the biggest name in women’s grappling and currently holds an undefeated record under the ONE banner, with victories over Mariia Molchanova, Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura, and the aforementioned Jessa Khan.

Now the owner of the lone women’s submission grappling world title in ONE Championship, who would you like to see Danielle Kelly first defend her title against when she makes her highly anticipated return to the Circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

