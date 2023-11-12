"Man became a weather reporter all of a sudden" - When Bradley Martyn's blueprint to defeat Alex Pereira had fans in splits

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn took a hilariously unconventional approach as he talked about his blueprint for defeating Alex Pereira. The YouTuber shared his strategy in August after internet personality Nina Marie Daniele asked about his chances against the newly-crowned light heavyweight champion.

In response to the query, Martyn's comment took a comedic turn as he jested:

"Are we in Brazil or we in America? Is it like a sunny day or cloudy ... are we outside? Like, where are we? Are we on the sidewalk?... I don't know, man. Honestly, it depends on like the weather and like the wind."

Fans swiftly jumped into the conversation, reacting to Martyn's off-the-cuff response. One fan humorously quipped:

"Man became a weather reporter all of a sudden."

Another fan emphasized the challenging nature of facing Pereira, saying:

"It could be the sunniest day in his fantasy world and he's still waking up to a nightmare."

The playful banter continued, with another fan pointing out:

"'So there's stones.' Brother, you are fighting a guy nicknamed 'hands of stone.'"

Other fans appreciated Martyn's sense of humor, with comments like:

"Bradley is just trolling, bro 😭"

"Taking the trolling to the next level 😂"

Alex Pereira re-ignites rivalry with Israel Adesanya; 'Stylebender' reacts

The MMA world witnessed Alex Pereira's triumphant move up to the light heavyweight division, where he claimed the 205-pound crown at UFC 295 with a stunning knockout victory over former champion Jiri Prochazka.

However, it wasn't just the title that Pereira had on his mind as he also rekindled his long-standing rivalry with Israel Adesanya.

During the post-fight interview, Alex Pereira said:

“I know I’m not gonna do what he did to me. He made me fight three times to fight him in the middleweight division. I know a guy that has history with me. So I’m going to make this fight happen. Hey, Adesanya! Come to daddy!”

Adesanya, who has been on an extended break from competition since losing the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, swiftly responded to Pereira’s call-out.

In an X post, he wrote “Let it gooooo” alongside an image of Alex Pereira after being knocked out at UFC 287, with the caption:

“Lol rent-free… I sleep good.”

