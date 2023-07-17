"Man has a death wish" - Dan Hooker worries fans throwing his name in the hat for UFC 293 despite multiple broken bones  

Looks like Dan Hooker is not too keen on savoring the rewards of his recent triumph over Jalin Turner at UFC 290. The UFC lightweight, renowned for his durability and toughness, expressed an interest to clash at the upcoming UFC 293 card on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

This interest came as a surprise to many fans since Dan Hooker's victory over Turner came at a cost. 'Hangman' suffered a broken orbital bone and hand in the fight which required surgery and an extended period of recovery.

Hooker hilariously downplayed the severity of the injuries during the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, claiming that it was merely a scratch. Recently, the Kiwi posted a gnarly photo of his post-surgery stitches, that highlighted the seriousness of the injury.

The UFC is currently working on putting together a solid fight card for UFC 293 featuring prominent stars from the Oceania region. While the event is expected to be headlined by the Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis grudge match, the UFC middleweight champion recently confirmed that six City Kickboxing fighters have already been booked for UFC 293.

While the report revealed five fighters who may potentially fight on the card, Dan Hooker saw it as an opportunity to throw his name in the hat, confident of making a quick turnaround.

Indubitably, fans were worried by Hooker's tweet, with one fan writing:

"Man has a death wish."

Another fan wrote:

"You put that broken hand down bro."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Dude's trying to die in the octagon."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[via: @danthehangman on Twitter]

Dan Hooker eyes a big-name showdown for epic return to New Zealand

Following a thrilling victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 290, Dan Hooker is looking forward to facing marquee opponents in his next octagon outing.

With rumors of the UFC returning to New Zealand in 2024, Hooker has set his sights on headlining the event against a worthy contender. Now that he has reestablished his reputation of being one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, Hooker is seeking a "dance partner" who will excite fans and deliver a thrilling showdown.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Hooker stated:

“I feel like you’d need a dance partner where it’s either one of those guys that’s like super exciting that the fans are just like, man, this is going to deliver 100 percent, or you need an opponent that’s going to tickle the fans’ balls. You know what I mean? Be like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if he could beat that guy.’ Like, it needs to be a big, exciting fight. If we’re going to pack out. I think we easily pack out the arena in New Zealand. I think that’s a sellout. That’s hands down a sellout.”

Catch Hooker's comments below (22:45):