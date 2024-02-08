"Man drinks like he fights" - When Laura Sanko commended Alexander Volkanovski following their 'shoey' session

Alexander Volkanovski and Laura Sanko once had a backstage moment that left the UFC analyst and commentator stunned. After the legendary Australian's successful featherweight title defense against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, 'The Great' celebrated with a 'shoey'.

Sanko took part in the celebrations but was surprised at how easily Volkanovski downed his fill of beer after demonstrating his technique to prevent any spills. This caused her to compare the featherweight champion's drinking ability to his skills inside the octagon.

"Well that's just annoying, how clean that is. No crumbs, no drips. The man drinks like he fights."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's 'shoey' impressing Laura Sanko:

The 'shoey' celebration is generally associated with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who is a close friend of the featherweight titleholder. It is often done in celebration. Unfortunately, Volkanovski's last octagon outing didn't have the outcome he had expected or hoped for.

Furthermore, his relationship with alcohol has taken on something of a sour complexion as he recently claimed to have been drinking every day before accepting a short-notice bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. It was among Volkanovski's worst performances in the promotion.

He was controlled by the double collar-tie, while eating several knees, before the eventual knockout some minutes into round one. It was a far cry from his previous effort against Makhachev at UFC 284, which was extremely competitive. Now, Volkanovski is scheduled for a return to featherweight at UFC 298.

He will face rising unbeaten contender Ilia Topuria, who is among the most dangerous threats to the Australian's 145-pound title reign.

Alexander Volkanovski has only beaten three fighters currently ranked at featherweight

Despite his dominance in the weight class, the majority of Alexander Volkanovski's UFC wins have come against fighters who are retired, unranked, or no longer in the promotion. He has only beaten three fighters who are currently ranked in the UFC; Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, and Brian Ortega.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski beating Yair Rodriguez:

Ilia Topuria represents the new generation of fighters that the featherweight champion is yet to truly face, besides perhaps Rodriguez, who has been in the UFC since 2014. It'll be interesting to see how the champ fares against 'El Matador' when the pair lock horns in the main event of UFC 298.