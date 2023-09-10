"Man the f*** up" - Sean Strickland reacts to Israel Adesanya walking away from UFC 293 presser after a single statement

Sean Strickland has reacted to Israel Adesanya walking away from UFC 293 post-fight press conference.

Strickland took on Adesanya last night in what was expected to be a one-sided contest in favor of 'The Last Stylebender.' However, 'Tarzan' had other plans in mind as he managed to cause a major upset by winning the UFC middleweight championship fight via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Israel Adesanya surprisingly decided not to answer the questions from the media at the post-fight press conference. 'The Last Stylebender' left the media people with a short message and said:

"Win or lose, I wasn't gonna say much anyways but right now, I lost tonight to the better man on the night and I just wanna go be with people who care about me, my team. So I'm gonna do that."

Catch Adesanya's comments in the video below:

Responding to it, Sean Strickland was seemingly unimpressed with Israel Adesanya ditching the post-fight press conference. While claiming that Adesanya should 'man up, Strickland had this to say:

"I don't fu*king know. Like, you win some, you lose some. Just man the fu*k up, you know? You win some you lose some, just man the fu*k up."

Catch Strickland's comments in the video below (1:41):

Dana White wants an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Despite the fact that Adesanya has lost two of his last three fights inside the octagon, UFC president Dana White believes he deserves an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

During the post-fight press conference of UFC 293, Dana White was asked his opinion on the future of the middleweight division and if he would look to make a different fight happen rather than giving Israel Adesanya an immediate rematch. Responding to the question, White had this to say:

"I think you do the rematch, absolutely. I mean the rematch is interesting."

Catch White's comments in the video below (6:16):