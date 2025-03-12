"Man's just entertainment", "Fun guy" - Fans react to Rafael Fiziev's hilarious UFC 313 Fight of the Night bonus claim 

Fans responded positively to Rafael Fiziev's humorous comments regarding the Fight of the Night bonus he earned for his rematch against Justin Gaethje. Fiziev stepped in for a short-notice rematch with Gaethje after the latter's original opponent, Dan Hooker, had to withdraw due to injury.

Ad

Following a thrilling three-round battle, Gaethje emerged victorious by unanimous decision, and both fighters received a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for their performance.

In a recent social media post shared by MMA manager Sayat Abdrakhmanov, Fiziev was seen carrying large bags filled with popcorn. In the video, the Azerbaijani fighter jokingly mentioned that he accepted the performance bonus in the form of popcorn, humorously suggesting that it was worth $50,000. Fiziev stated:

Ad

Trending

"Now, what can I say? We're loaded with popcorn. Now we'll take the bonus and will go back to Thailand to have fun. And... We'll be back soon!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He jokingly added:

"Yes, we took our bonus in popcorn!"

Fiziev's video was reshared by @OnPointMMA on X.

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the funny video. While the majority of fans seemed to appreciate Fiziev's sense of humor, a few jokingly suggested that his behavior might be irrational due to the neurological damage he sustained during the tough three-round battle against Gaethje.

One fan commented:

"Man's just entertainment."

Another wrote:

"Fun guy."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions to Rafael Fiziev's video

UFC 313 bonus is an undeniable evidence of the entertainment value in Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje's fights

Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje are widely regarded as two of the greatest and most entertaining strikers in the UFC, and they consistently captivate fight fans with their performances.

Ad

The recent Fight of the Night bonus serves as a testament to their exciting matchups, bringing their total combined UFC performance bonuses to an impressive 21.

Gaethje has earned 14 performance bonuses throughout his career, which includes nine Fight of the Night awards and five Performance of the Night awards. In comparison, Fiziev has accumulated seven bonuses, comprising three Fight of the Night awards and four Performance of the Night awards.

Except for his title fight losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, Gaethje has received bonuses in every UFC appearance. Meanwhile, Fiziev has secured bonuses in seven out of his ten UFC fights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.