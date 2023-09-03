Manchester United fans make hilarious claims of signing Andrew Tate following Sofyan Amrabat's arrival at the club

Fans joked about Manchester United’s new player, Sofyan Ambrabat, looking like Andrew Tate.

The latest season of the English Premier League is underway, and Manchester United sought additional firepower to improve their chances of a successful season. As a result, the Erik ten Hag-led team signed Ambrabat on a temporary loan from the Serie A club Fiorentina.

Videos and pictures of Ambrabat began circulating on social media as Manchester United fans voiced their excitement for the signing. Meanwhile, other people were focused on how the Moroccan nationalist has a similar physical appearance to Tate, a controversial social media personality.

Plenty of fans joked about the resemblance on Twitter, including the following people saying:

“Andrew Tate to United, here we go! Tate has signed a 10 year contract with a transfer fee of £500 million + 10 Bugattis (I had to)”

“Why does Sofyan Ambrabat look just like Tate??”

“Man United’s Andrew tate is on his way to Old Trafford.”

“Looks like Andrew Tate attending a conference”

“Moroccan Andrew Tate is the best”

Manchester United hoped to have their new player available for an important match against Arsenal on Sept. 3. Unfortunately, Ambrabat wasn’t cleared in time, creating confusion and frustration throughout the team.

Arsenal went on to defeat Manchester United with a score of 3-1.

Andrew Tate reveals prison story where he tricked the police

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew spent four months in jail after being arrested by Romanian police. After continuing to advocate for justice, the Tate brothers were released earlier this year and placed on house arrest.

During an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Tate detailed a story of him and his brother tricking the Romanian police while behind bars:

"They bugged our cell...Me and Tristan instantly knew...So then we start talking about Ricky Tan, crime boss from Hong Kong and how Carter and Lee are the ones that can stop him. What we were doing is describing the plot of Rush Hour 2...They're in the case files. Ricky Tan, Carter, Lee, Hong Kong, it's all in the case files."

The Tate brothers are accused of several crimes, including organizing a crime group and human trafficking. Over the past year, they have received tons of support from fans on social media who believe they are innocent. Only time will tell if they can be acquitted in a court of law.

