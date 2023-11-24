"Mandatory community service?" - Fans react to reports of Gervonta Davis paying for distribution of Thanksgiving turkeys for homeless people

Earlier this weekend, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, in association with Mayweather Promotions, held a turkey giveaway during Thanksgiving. The boxer handed out 150 turkeys along with gift cards and various goodies in the Las Vegas area.

Regardless of the pugilist's charitable actions, the news of the giveaway has garnered mixed reactions on X.

Davis has had his fair share of legal troubles. The champion has been booked for a slew of charges, including assault, battery, and domestic violence in recent years.

Take a look at a few fan reactions about Davis' Thanksgiving giveaway on X below:

@GregoryBRowe_II speculated:

"This part of his mandatory community service?"

@Dsyrukyan also voiced a similar sentiment:

"Mandatory community service for beating women lol."

@WhatJosephSaid also voiced his doubts regarding the intentions behind the charitable act, saying:

"PR stunt for sure."

@JWrightBoxing had this to say:

"Awwwww---- bu-bu-but he did it with cameras there right?--- lol--- S***W HIM !! --- LOLOL."

While many criticized the fighter, a few fans also came in support of the WBA lightweight world champion.

@TreasureBoxing wrote:

"Gervonta been a real one. 🫡"

@lanaway_sfc had this to say:

"Well in son."

@Rice91954372519 opined:

"Thank you for showing this, because the National media do not report this. They only report when 'Tank' gets sent to jail, and tries to betray him as a thug or something."

In a seemingly sarcastic response, @CHILA_KILLER27 wrote:

"Court-ordered or not a good deed is a good deed."

When Gervonta Davis said he was the face of boxing

Undefeated Gervonta Davis is undoubtedly one of the best lightweight boxers on the planet. With a record of 29-0, filled with names like Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz, the 29-year-old has emerged as one of the superstars of the sport.

Unsurprisingly, the young American believes he is now the face of boxing. During the post-fight interview after his win against Garcia, 'Tank' said:

"I'm definitely the face of boxing. Abso-f*****g-lutely."

Catch Gervonta Davis' comments below:

In a recent post on X, the master pugilist doubled down on that sentiment while responding to a fan who discredited his place outside of the 135-pound division:

"This boxing shit mine buddy..f**k a weight class, I am the face. 🗣️"

