Mandy Bohm gets attacked on Instagram comments after winning bizarre fight with two illegal strikes 

Mandy Bohm is being attacked on Instagram comments after her recent win over Ji Yeon Kim.

The fight between the two at UFC Charlotte was a rather strange one and had its fair share of controversy. Ji Yeon Kim had been deducted a point after the second round as she landed an illegal kick after the bell. In the third round, Kim came out aggressive and threw yet another illegal strike.

After being caught with a knee that landed flush on her head, Mandy Bohm was unable to see properly and the fight was waived off by the referee. However, after watching the replays, the referee then decided to call it an unintentional knee and allowed the judges to give their scorecards. Bohm ended up winning the bout via split decision, with the fight being called off at 1:55 in the third round.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Mandy Bohm wins by split decision following two point deductions for Ji Yeon Kim, including an unintentional foul. #UFCCharlotte Mandy Bohm wins by split decision following two point deductions for Ji Yeon Kim, including an unintentional foul. #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/hXv126dPkp

Despite taking home the victory at UFC Charlotte, it looks like Mandy Bohm did not impress the fans with her performance. The comment section of her Instagram is filled with comments regarding her performance.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

"Why are you even trying MMA clearly it's not for you. Embarrassing."

"SHAME ON YOU, Bisping was fighting with One Eye."

"Boring, Quitter, terrible fighter, and Oscar-winning acting."

Aidan Kweskin @KweskinAidan Comments on Mandy Bohm most recent IG post Comments on Mandy Bohm most recent IG post https://t.co/2y075DwOUC

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full card results

The UFC Charlotte event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. With several more exciting bouts taking place at the event, take a look at the full card results below:

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear-naked choke) -Round 1

Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Machado Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez via TKO (head kick and strikes) - Round 1

Carlos Ulberg def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) - Round 1

Alex Morono def. Tim Means via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2

Prelims

Matt Brown def. Court McGee via KO (right hand) - Round 1

Karl Williams def. Chase Sherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Douglas Silva def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mandy Bohm def. Ji Yeon Kim via technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Bryan Battle def. Gabe Green via KO (right hand) - Round 1

Tainara Lisboa def. Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3

