"Mandy Rose who? Lol" - Fans hype up Paige VanZant as she drops stunning bedroom snaps from new photoshoot 

Paige VanZant recently set the internet on fire with her latest social media posts, showing off her incredible physique in a series of bedroom snaps from her new photoshoot.

VanZant is undeniably among the most famous figures in the MMA world and is widely known for her success in the adult content creation space. While the 29-year-old hasn't competed in a professional fight since July 2021, her OnlyFans venture and social media presence have ensured she's financially sound.

VanZant has previously stated that her OnlyF*ns business is by far her most profitable enterprise, and she makes more through the adult content-sharing platform in one day than she made in her entire fighting career combined.

In her latest Instagram post, Paige VanZant shared a pair of bedroom pictures taken during a boudoir-style photoshoot. Fans couldn't help but appreciate her beauty and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan compared Paige VanZant to former WWE star Mandy Rose and wrote:

"[Your're] the hottest. Mandy Rose, who? Lol."

Another fan wrote:

"Yep, it's over for MMA. I'm going to have to call Dana White and tell him you're ours now. #nomorefighting."

One user wrote:

"You look lovely in this."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant on potentially returning to combat sports in the future

Paige VanZant recently weighed in on the possibility of her returning to combat sports in the future.

VanZant's stint in the UFC ended after she lost to Amanda Ribas at UFC 252 in July 2020. She then signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) in August 2020. '12 Gauge' fought twice in the BKFC, losing both her outings via unanimous decision.

Paige VanZant was booked to make her third outing in August 2022, but the fight was postponed to October due to circumstances outside her control. Unfortunately, the bout was later scrapped altogether a few days before its scheduled date.

During an Instagram Live session, VanZant revealed how her last fight getting scrapped affected her and discussed her future career plans. She said:

"The last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed... So I took a little bit of time off, and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now... Once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight." [h/t mmafighting.com]