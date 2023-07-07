Manny Pacquiao boxing coach open to cornering Eduard Folayang

Former multi-time ONE lightweight world champion ‘Landslide’ Eduard Folayang is pulling out all the stops in order to revitalize his career, and now a famous boxing coach could wind up in his corner for his next fight.

Marvin Somodio is the longtime assistant trainer of the legendary coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing club in Los Angeles, California. He has worked with the biggest names in boxing, including guys like Miguel Cotto and Brian Viloria, and of course, eight-division boxing world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

In an interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Somodio said he would be open to cornering Folayang, should the Filipino mixed martial arts pioneer call upon him.

Somodio said:

“If it’s Eduard, maybe I’ll take a stab at it. I don’t want to be put in a position where he’ll need my advice and I’m not there to give it – if he needs it, obviously.”

Catch the full interview below:

Folayang visited the Wild Card a few months ago and worked with Somodio.

Somodio further talked about being able to work with both Folayang and Pacquiao, two of the Philippines’ most well-known fighters, and how he never imagined being able to reach this height of his training career.

He added:

“Of course. I never would have thought that this would happen. Only now that you mention it did I realize it. I’m really just doing what I believe I have to do and I didn’t think of it like that. But when you mentioned it, that’s when it made me think. It’s really a blessing to get to know two of the best Filipinos in the combat sports scene.”

Could we see the famed Manny Pacquiao coach in Folayang’s corner? That would certainly be an amazing sight.

