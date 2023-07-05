Manny Pacquiao trainer Marvin Somodio applauds Eduard Folayang’s drive to improve: “Learning never stops”

Boxing trainer Marvin Somodio has had the pleasure of training one of the best fighters to ever lace up a pair of gloves, Manny Pacquiao.

The renowned boxing coach also got a chance to hold pads for another Filipino fighting great in the world of mixed martial arts, Eduard Folayang.

‘The Landslide’, along with teammate and fellow ONE fighter Joshua Pacio, recently completed a training trip in the United States to further hone their crafts.

One of their stops was the iconic Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, home to the fabled coach Freddie Roach and his trusted deputy Somodio.

The Filipino trainer caught up with Nissi Icasiano of the MMA Superfan and expressed his admiration for Folayang’s workhorse ethic.

After all, the 39-year-old could have just easily ridden into the sunset given everything he’s accomplished in the sport. Still, the desire to be better still burns deeply for the former ONE lightweight world champion, as Somodio can attest to:

“He has a lot left to learn which is why I applaud them for visiting different gyms and knowing more about the different styles here in the US. Learning never stops.”

Somodio also gave Folayang props for getting out of his comfort zone and seeking help on how to fill the holes in his game.

The Lions Nation MMA standout has endured the toughest stretch of his storied career by far, going 1-7 in his last eight contests and dropping his last five consecutive bouts.

Still, Somodio believes Folayang just needs to fine-tune some things and will be back in the winner’s circle soon enough.

“If I’m basing it on his abilities, I think he can definitely keep doing it.”

